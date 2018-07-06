Elisa 0.2 is now available as the second release for this Qt/KDE Plasma focused open-source music player.
Back in April was the Elisa 0.1 release while out today is Elisa 0.2, which continues working on adding more features to this music player. Elisa 0.2 adds new music browsing views, user-interface improvements, general performance improvements, MPRIS2 support improvements, cover image handling enhancements, and various other additions.
More information on the Elisa 0.2 project can be found via today's release announcement, including screenshots of the new release.
