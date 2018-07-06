KDE Elisa 0.2 Released For Improving The Music Experience On The Plasma Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 July 2018 at 09:53 AM EDT. 5 Comments
KDE --
Elisa 0.2 is now available as the second release for this Qt/KDE Plasma focused open-source music player.

Back in April was the Elisa 0.1 release while out today is Elisa 0.2, which continues working on adding more features to this music player. Elisa 0.2 adds new music browsing views, user-interface improvements, general performance improvements, MPRIS2 support improvements, cover image handling enhancements, and various other additions.

More information on the Elisa 0.2 project can be found via today's release announcement, including screenshots of the new release.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
KDE Finally Offers An Easy Global Shortcut To Launch The Konsole
KDE's 2017 Community Report Is Now Available
Krita 4.1 Released With Support For Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Krita 4.1 Digital Painting Program Enters Beta With Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Elisa 0.2 Beta Released For This Newest KDE Music Player
Popular News This Week
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
The Linux Kernel May Soon Default To SCSI MQ Mode
A Ton Of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Linux Direct3D/OpenGL Performance Data