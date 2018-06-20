Elisa 0.2 Beta Released For This Newest KDE Music Player
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 June 2018 at 07:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE's Elisa music player is just over one year old and with a few months having passed since the Elisa 0.1 inaugural release, succeeding that today is the beta for the upcoming Elisa 0.2.

KDE Elisa 0.2 Beta features improvements to its music importing abilities, improved cover image discovery, improved performance of their internal music database, new browsing views, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on this latest update for this young KDE music player can be found via today's beta announcement.
