KDE Elisa 0.1 Music Player Released
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 April 2018 at 05:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
After being in development the past year, Elisa has done its first official release.

Elisa is the latest KDE and Qt5 powered music player. The focus of this latest KDE multimedia project is "to be simple and nice to use." Besides integrating with the KDE Plasma 5 desktop, Elisa also focuses on being compatible with other desktop environments as well as Windows and Android.

Those that would like to learn more about this latest KDE/Qt5 music player and screenshots can find more information about KDE Elisa 0.1 via the release blog.
