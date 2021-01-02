Even With The New Year's Holidays, KDE Still Saw Some Improvements This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 January 2021 at 06:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
While development on KDE (and other open-source projects too) was lighter this week as a result of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the KDE desktop still saw some refinements this week.

On top of the KDE 2021 road-map, developer Nate Graham published his usual weekly development summary of the happenings for the week. Ending out 2020 for the KDE project included work on:

- The Dolphin file manager now supports modifying the context menu to remove items that you are likely never to use.

- Okular has better detection of Markdown files.

- The search feature in the Kate text editor is now much faster.

- The Konsole terminal bell feature now triggers the system bell too.

More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
