KDE Ends Out October With More Fixes, Continued Polishing To Plasma Wayland

KDE Plasma 5.23 offers much better Plasma Wayland support than prior releases but still the journey of polished Wayland support on-par with X11 is not over. KDE developers ended out October working on more Wayland fixes along with other improvements to this open-source desktop.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary for all of the happenings going on for this major free software project. Some of the KDE highlights for this week included:
- Plasma is slightly faster and using less memory every time it loads an icon.
- KDE's Battery & Brightness app can show the battery level of Bluetooth-connected graphics tablets.
- Spectacle on KDE Plasma Wayland now has the same "Active Window" mode as under X11.
- Possible crash fix for Dolphin.
- Filelight now uses multi-threaded file-system scanning to scan your hard drive faster.
- Less "horrific" graphics glitching with KDE Plasma 5.23 when using the NVIDIA driver.
- The Plasma Wayland session now respects the keyboard repeat rate setting.
- The Plasma Wayland session when running Firefox is now more responsive for drag-and-drop file actions.
- Breeze folders now respect the selection color and specified accent color.
- KDE Frameworks has begun adding support for saving volatile state data around the window size/position and more into a separate configuration file. The Dolphin file manager has begun using this separate handling.
More details on this week's changes via Nate's blog.
1 Comment