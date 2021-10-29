KDE Ends Out October With More Fixes, Continued Polishing To Plasma Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 October 2021 at 05:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
KDE Plasma 5.23 offers much better Plasma Wayland support than prior releases but still the journey of polished Wayland support on-par with X11 is not over. KDE developers ended out October working on more Wayland fixes along with other improvements to this open-source desktop.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary for all of the happenings going on for this major free software project. Some of the KDE highlights for this week included:

- Plasma is slightly faster and using less memory every time it loads an icon.

- KDE's Battery & Brightness app can show the battery level of Bluetooth-connected graphics tablets.

- Spectacle on KDE Plasma Wayland now has the same "Active Window" mode as under X11.

- Possible crash fix for Dolphin.

- Filelight now uses multi-threaded file-system scanning to scan your hard drive faster.

- Less "horrific" graphics glitching with KDE Plasma 5.23 when using the NVIDIA driver.

- The Plasma Wayland session now respects the keyboard repeat rate setting.

- The Plasma Wayland session when running Firefox is now more responsive for drag-and-drop file actions.

- Breeze folders now respect the selection color and specified accent color.

- KDE Frameworks has begun adding support for saving volatile state data around the window size/position and more into a separate configuration file. The Dolphin file manager has begun using this separate handling.

More details on this week's changes via Nate's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Continues Seeing More Crash Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE
Krita 5.0 Beta 2 Reworks Its GPU Accelerated Canvas
KDE Moves To GitLab-Based CI, Lands More Plasma Wayland Fixes
Plasma 5.23 Lands More Last-Minute Fixes To Avoid Wayland Crashes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements