KDE Closing Out November With More Plasma Wayland Fixes

KDE developers remain as busy as ever even with pandemic and Christmas season upon us.
It's been another busy week of bug fixing in the KDE world. A new feature was added for allowing color previews within the Konsole when moving the mouse cursor over HTML color codes. But most of the prominent activity this week seems to revolve around bug fixes:
- The Dolphin 20.12 file manager restores support for being able to launch AppImages and other executable files.
- Plasma Wayland with the "resize" item on the titlebar's context menu now works on maximized windows.
- The current keyboard layout indicator now works on Plasma Wayland with Plasma 5.21.
- Task manager thumbnails for CSD'ed windows are no longer visually clipped.
- Under Plasma Wayland if killing XWayland it will no longer crash the entire session.
- Plasma 5.21's lock screen will now correctly cover the entire screen if rotating it on a device that supports screen rotation
- A crash fix for Dolphin when closing the Terminal panel.
- KDE Frameworks 5.77 now supports sending multiple files to a Bluetooth device.
More details on the weekly KDE development activity via KDE contributor Nate Graham's blog.
