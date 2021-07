KDE Ends June With Wayland Fixes, More Responsive Plasma With Faster SVG Handling

KDE developers ended June with yet more Plasma Wayland fixes plus a number of other worthwhile fixes too.Some of the items tackled this week by the KDE crew include:- Skanlite now launches with the Plasma Wayland session. Skanlite is KDE's image scanning software.- Okular no longer crashes under Plasma Wayland when drag-scrolling the document where the cursor touches the window edge.- A fix to prevent xdg-desktop-portal from crashing when prompted about backgroundactivity when switching between Flatpaks.- The Plasma audio volume applet is now longer on CPU resources.- A crash fix for KWin sometimes crashing when trying to render window thumbnails if compositing is disabled.- Much faster SVG item lookups should lead to more responsiveness throughout Plasma and lower CPU consumption.More details on this week's work via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.