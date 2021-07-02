KDE Ends June With Wayland Fixes, More Responsive Plasma With Faster SVG Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 3 July 2021 at 05:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
KDE developers ended June with yet more Plasma Wayland fixes plus a number of other worthwhile fixes too.

Some of the items tackled this week by the KDE crew include:

- Skanlite now launches with the Plasma Wayland session. Skanlite is KDE's image scanning software.

- Okular no longer crashes under Plasma Wayland when drag-scrolling the document where the cursor touches the window edge.

- A fix to prevent xdg-desktop-portal from crashing when prompted about backgroundactivity when switching between Flatpaks.

- The Plasma audio volume applet is now longer on CPU resources.

- A crash fix for KWin sometimes crashing when trying to render window thumbnails if compositing is disabled.

- Much faster SVG item lookups should lead to more responsiveness throughout Plasma and lower CPU consumption.

More details on this week's work via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
