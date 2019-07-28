KDE Ends July With Improved Widget Positioning, Faster KRunner Results

KDE developer Nate Graham has posted his latest weekly summary of KDE's development happenings as the team wraps up work for July.
It was another busy week for KDE development even when accounting for the summer holidays. Some of the KDE developments for the past week include:
- Improved widget positioning on the desktop with all of that code being rewritten.
- The image slideshow feature for desktop wallpapers now allows a sorting order to be set rather than always being random.
- The night color feature now has a manual mode to be turned on or off when desired.
- KRunner is now faster for showing results.
- KIO's FTP connection feature better deals with broken FTP servers.
- Sandboxed media apps (such as FireJail) can now be controlled through the Plasma Media Player widget.
- KDE's Airplane Mode will now persist across reboots and will no longer show up on the widget for systems without any wireless hardware.
- KDE Discover's spinning busy indicator now spins more slowly.
More details on Nate's blog.
2 Comments