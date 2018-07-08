KDE's Dolphin File Manager Now Has A "Share" Menu
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 July 2018 at 07:48 AM EDT. 16 Comments
KDE --
The latest work on improving KDE's usability is adding a "share" menu to the Dolphin file manager.

Beginning with next month's KDE Applications 18.08 release, the Dolphin file manager now has a "share" menu when selecting files. This long overdue addition makes it possible to then easily share selected file(s) via email, KDE Connect to mobile devices, Nextcloud, Twitter, or other integrated services.


It's a small but useful addition. Some KDE applications had already boasted share menus, but surprisingly not the Dolphin file manager's context menu until now.

Over the past week has also been more bug fixing and user-interface polishing/tweaking as outlined by Nate Graham's latest recap.
16 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Latte Dock 0.8 Is Around The Corner With Many New Features
KDE Elisa 0.2 Released For Improving The Music Experience On The Plasma Desktop
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
KDE Finally Offers An Easy Global Shortcut To Launch The Konsole
KDE's 2017 Community Report Is Now Available
Krita 4.1 Released With Support For Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Popular News This Week
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking