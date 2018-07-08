KDE's Dolphin File Manager Now Has A "Share" Menu

The latest work on improving KDE's usability is adding a "share" menu to the Dolphin file manager.
Beginning with next month's KDE Applications 18.08 release, the Dolphin file manager now has a "share" menu when selecting files. This long overdue addition makes it possible to then easily share selected file(s) via email, KDE Connect to mobile devices, Nextcloud, Twitter, or other integrated services.
It's a small but useful addition. Some KDE applications had already boasted share menus, but surprisingly not the Dolphin file manager's context menu until now.
Over the past week has also been more bug fixing and user-interface polishing/tweaking as outlined by Nate Graham's latest recap.
