KDE Introduces KCommandBar For HUD-Style Popups

Following the introduction of KHamburgerMenu, the latest KDE user-interface element being introduced is KCommandBar for expert-focused, HUD-style pop-ups.
KCommandBar is used for providing HUD-style pop-ups that aggregates all of the actions of a KDE application's full menu structure inside the searchable command bar. This is along similar lines to LibreOffice's recent command pop-up / HUD feature.
There is a merge request pending that will in turn seamlessly provide the KCommandBar to all KXMLGui-using KDE programs.
In addition to the work on KCommandBar, this week KDE developers also landed more Plasma 5.22 fixes ahead of its release, including resolving more issues with the Plasma Wayland session. There have been more Plasma Wayland session fixes for Plasma 5.22 along with some early feature work for Plasma 5.23 like ensuring external screens are properly detected on multi-GPU systems under Plasma Wayland.
More details on this week's KDE code changes as well as a video showing off the KCommandBar can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham with his weekly development summaries.
