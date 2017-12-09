You Can Now Easily Send/Receive SMS Messages From The KDE Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 December 2017 at 12:14 PM EST. 5 Comments
A long-standing KDE initiative that hasn't received as much attention as it deserves is KDE Connect for allowing KDE to interface with other devices -- namely smartphones -- for being able to display phone notifications on your desktop and more. A new KDE Plasmoid makes it easy now to send/receive SMS text messages.

The KDEConnect SMS Sender Plasmoid has now been uploaded to the KDE Store. This KDE Plasmoid/widget allows easily sending/receiving from your desktop when paired with a supported device.

Besides being in the KDE Store, there's also a PPA for Ubuntu 17.10/18.04 to easily use this widget too.

Here's a demo of the tool by its developer David Diverres:



More details via this blog post and the code for it is hosted on GitHub.
