You Can Now Easily Send/Receive SMS Messages From The KDE Desktop

A long-standing KDE initiative that hasn't received as much attention as it deserves is KDE Connect for allowing KDE to interface with other devices -- namely smartphones -- for being able to display phone notifications on your desktop and more. A new KDE Plasmoid makes it easy now to send/receive SMS text messages.
The KDEConnect SMS Sender Plasmoid has now been uploaded to the KDE Store. This KDE Plasmoid/widget allows easily sending/receiving from your desktop when paired with a supported device.
Besides being in the KDE Store, there's also a PPA for Ubuntu 17.10/18.04 to easily use this widget too.
Here's a demo of the tool by its developer David Diverres:
More details via this blog post and the code for it is hosted on GitHub.
