KDE Connect Keeps Getting Better For Interacting With Your Desktop From Android

KDE Connect is the exciting project that allows you to leverage your KDE desktop from Android tablets/smartphones for features like sending/receiving SMS messages from your desktop, toggling music, sharing files, and much more. KDE Connect does continue getting even better.
KDE Connect 1.8 for Android is now available. While KDE Connect has always allowed you to remotely control music/media on your KDE desktop from your phone, now there is support for doing so from the Android notification system. This makes things much easier and more convenient now for controlling media playback from your Android device. There is also now album art integration, crash fixes, and more with this latest KDE Connect update.
Those wishing to learn more can do so via the new KDE Connect blog or the project site and KDE Connect on Google Play.
