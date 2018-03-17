KDE Connect Keeps Getting Better For Interacting With Your Desktop From Android
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 March 2018 at 06:41 AM EDT. 10 Comments
KDE --
KDE Connect is the exciting project that allows you to leverage your KDE desktop from Android tablets/smartphones for features like sending/receiving SMS messages from your desktop, toggling music, sharing files, and much more. KDE Connect does continue getting even better.

KDE Connect 1.8 for Android is now available. While KDE Connect has always allowed you to remotely control music/media on your KDE desktop from your phone, now there is support for doing so from the Android notification system. This makes things much easier and more convenient now for controlling media playback from your Android device. There is also now album art integration, crash fixes, and more with this latest KDE Connect update.

Those wishing to learn more can do so via the new KDE Connect blog or the project site and KDE Connect on Google Play.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE's Elisa Music Player Preparing For Its v0.1 Released
Purism Gets Plasma Mobile Running On Their First Librem 5 Development Board
KEXI 3.1 Released As Open-Source/Free Alternative To Microsoft Access
Amarok 2.9 Released As The Last Step Before Qt5/KF5
KDE Plasma 5.13 Getting GTK Global Menu Support
KDE Plasma Working On Wayland Screen-Sharing With XDG-Desktop-Portal / Pipewire
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Raspberry Pi 3B+ Launches With Faster CPU, Dual-Band 802.11ac, Faster Ethernet
Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware