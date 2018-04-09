KDE Connect 1.3 Gets An Extension For GNOME's Nautilus
KDE Connect is the nifty KDE project providing allowing communication between your Linux desktop computer and your Android smartphone/tablet via a secure communication protocol. KDE Connect 1.3 is now the latest feature release.

KDE Connect already allows functionality like viewing/replying to messages from your desktop, sending browser links to your phone, and other data synchronization abilities. With GNOME not having any compelling alternative to KDE Connect, today's v1.3 release adds in a Nautilus extension that allows users to send files to their phone from the GNOME file manager's context menu.

KDE Connect 1.3 also allows now sharing more than one file at a time, sending of album art via the MPRIS plugin, handling of telephone links, and various bug fixes.

The list of KDE Connect 1.3 changes can be found via this mailing list announcement.
