KDE Connect 1.10 Released To Improve The Android Device Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 5 November 2018 at 05:11 AM EST.
KDE
KDE Connect is the interesting project allowing communication/sharing between your KDE desktop and an Android smartphone/tablet whether it be multimedia content, text messages, or files and more. KDE Connect 1.10 further enhances this interesting effort to bridge Android mobile devices to the KDE desktop.

KDE Connect 1.10 ships with better support for Android Oreo, better mouse input handling, the media controller supports stopping playback, an improved settings screen, SMS handling improvements, and other changes. On the SMS handling front, there is said to be something "huge" being worked on for announcing at a later date. With the updates around Android Oreo, KDE Connect has dropped support for Android 4.0 and older.

More details on the newly-released KDE Connect 1.10 via the release announcement.
