KDE's Bug Fixes & Other Desktop Enhancements For Christmas

The latest KDE weekly development summary is out that notes all of the fixes and improvements made during Christmas week.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday summary of the changes that landed of note over the past week. KDE this week saw:
- Samba printer browsing support within the KDE Print Manager 22.04.
- Yakuake no longer appears under a top panel when running on Plasma Wayland.
- Partition Manager will no longer endlessly keep asking for authentication if canceling an authentication prompt.
- Plasma can now shutdown faster by no longer accepting new connections after starting the shutdown process.
- KWin's "cover switch" and "flip switch" effects have been restored after being rewritten in QML.
- The Bluetooth applet can now report a phone as a "phone" where as previously would list its capabilities instead like "send file, network."
- A wide variety of other fixes and enhancements.
See the Christmas edition of the KDE improvements this week over on Nate's blog.
Add A Comment