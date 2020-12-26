KDE Celebrated Christmas With KIO-FUSE Stable Release, NeoChat Matrix Chat App

Even with Christmas week there has been a lot of improvements still happening in the KDE world.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out today with his usual weekly summary of the development happenings over the past week. Some of the Christmas week 2020 improvements include:
- KDE's KIO-FUSE saw its first stable release as the desktop's FUSE-based remote location mounter.
- NeoChat is KDE's Matrix-based chat application, which was forked from the Spectral program.
- The Kate text editor has a new plug-in to allow visualizing colors for various textual color codes.
- KRunner's history is now activity-aware by default.
- The KRunner Windows runner now works under Wayland with Plasma 5.21.
- Okular will now better fend off malformed PDF files from crashing the program.
- The Kate text editor's find-and-replace performance is much improved.
More details on this week's KDE highlights via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment