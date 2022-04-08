KDE Changes This Week "Overflowing With Positive Visual Changes"
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly summary of all the interesting changes to have landed this week for benefiting this open-source desktop environment.

It's been a busy start to April for KDE. Among the changes to land this week, which Nate Graham characterized as "overflowing with positive visual changes", include:

- When changing the KDE PLasma 5.25 color scheme, the screen will now smoothly cross-fade from the old color scheme to the new colors.

- KDE Plasma on Wayland now supports the "screencast session restore" protocol. This screencast session restore feature is part of xdg-desktop-portal.

- A new app "Crashed Processes Viewer" for graphically seeing crashes collected by coredumpctl.

- KIO no longer crashes when trying to open an unreadable file via SFTP.

- Continued KDE Plasma Wayland fixes, including more KWin crash fixes.

- Kate, KWrite, and other KTextEditor programs no longer crash when defining a new file type for the app to open.

- Improved system information reporting within the KDE Info Center.

- Various UI improvements to the Elisa music player.

- The four-finger swipe-up gesture to open the overview effect now follows your fingers.

- Rewritten and modernized window list applet for KDE Plasma 5.25.

More details on this week's KDE development happenings via Nate Graham's blog.
