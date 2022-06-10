KDE Developers Prepare More Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25, Early Feature Work On 5.26

Ahead of the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop release next week, KDE developers have been busy this past week with last minute fixes ahead of that half-year update as well as beginning early work for Plasma 5.26.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly KDE development recap. Some of the KDE changes to materialize this week include:
- Plasma 5.26 will support wallpapers with different images displayed when using a light color scheme vs. dark color scheme. KDE Plasma in turn will likely start shipping both light and dark versions of their wallpapers.
- Ark finally checks to ensure sufficient disk space when trying to un-archive a file.
- Support for dragging windows between screens in the Overview and Present Windows effects.
- Automount is returned to being disabled by default for Plasma 5.25.
More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.
