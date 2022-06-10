KDE Developers Prepare More Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25, Early Feature Work On 5.26
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 June 2022 at 06:49 AM EDT. 17 Comments
KDE --
Ahead of the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop release next week, KDE developers have been busy this past week with last minute fixes ahead of that half-year update as well as beginning early work for Plasma 5.26.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly KDE development recap. Some of the KDE changes to materialize this week include:

- Plasma 5.26 will support wallpapers with different images displayed when using a light color scheme vs. dark color scheme. KDE Plasma in turn will likely start shipping both light and dark versions of their wallpapers.

- Ark finally checks to ensure sufficient disk space when trying to un-archive a file.

- Support for dragging windows between screens in the Overview and Present Windows effects.

- Automount is returned to being disabled by default for Plasma 5.25.

More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.
17 Comments
Related News
KDE Fixes Many Plasma 5.25 Bugs This Week But Still Needs More Developer Help
KDE Developers Land More Bug Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25
KDE Plasma 5.25 Preparing More Bug Fixes, Continued Wayland Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta Released With Many Improvements, Wayland Support Maturing
KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Improvements & Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25
KDE Plasma 5.25's Exciting Improvements For KWin, Continued Wayland Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions New "HTE" Subsystem Looking To Land In Linux 5.19
Asahi Linux Celebrates First Triangle On The Apple M1 With Fully Open-Source Driver
macOS 13 Adding Ability To Use Rosetta In ARM Linux VMs For Speedy x86_64 Linux Binaries
Apple Announces Its New M2 Processor
Linux 5.19's Staging Spring Cleaning: ~13k Lines Of Code Removed
Open Letter Asks Intel To Open-Source The FSP, Google Engineer Details Interesting Plan
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support
Linux 5.19 Frowns On x86/x86_64 Late Microcode Loading - "It's Just Lottery & Broken"