KDE Calligra 3.1 Preparing For Release In Early 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 December 2017 at 11:05 AM EST.
The KDE Calligra graphics/office suite forked from KOffice several years back is preparing for its next major release.

By the end of January the plan is to release Calligra 3.1 components while a few days back the first beta was declared and today the second beta milestone has happened.

The latest Calligra components for testing are available from GitHub.

Changes for Calligra 3.1 are outlined in part via their feature plan and includes an improved start-up page, allocating resources to multiple tasks, style manager improvements, and more.

Other discussion about this forthcoming Calligra release has also been discussed this month on calligra-devel. This next release is going to arrive almost exactly one year after the release of Calligra 3.0 that marked the port to KF5/Qt5.
