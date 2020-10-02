KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme

KDE developers for more than one year have been working to evolve the default Breeze theme and the work by the KDE Visual Design Group is finally paying off with the initial "Breeze Evolution" changes landing.Breeze Evolution is a modest refresh to the UI and so far various subtle changes have landed around window shadows, sidebars, and color alterations. More work on Breeze Evolution will continue leading up to its debut in KDE Plasma 5.21. Here are some work-in-progress screenshots:

KDE developer Nate Graham known for his weekly development summaries is also one of those that have been involved with this effort.Beyond the initial Breeze Evolution work landing, also happening this week is KWin's Wayland virtual keyboard now works for GTK applications too, Gwenview picked up a hang fix, the Dolphin file manager can be interacted with using a Wacom tablet pen, KWin no longer crashes when activating a hot corner with the mouse, and there have been the continued focus on Wayland with many fixes landing.More details on KDE's progress this week via Nate's blog