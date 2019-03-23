KDE Picking Up Thumbnail Previews For Blender Files, Continued UI Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 March 2019 at 09:03 AM EDT. 4 Comments
KDE --
It's Sunday and that means KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his (great) weekly recap of the interesting improvements made over the past week in KDE land.

Some of the KDE improvements over the past week worth noting for KDE Applications 19.04 are Blender files now getting thumbnail previews and the Dolphin file manager can launched using the new Meta+E global keyboard shortcut.

On the KDE Plasma side there has also been ongoing improvements to the System Settings area. with KDE Frameworks 5.57 Baloo will now stop indexing folders immediately as soon as it's been added to the exclusion list, improvements around unconventional Plasma themes appearing as they are supposed to, better displaying of monochrome icons/tooltips, and continued work on enhancements to KDE Discover.

More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Plasma 5.16 Will Let You Reboot Into The UEFI Setup Screen
KDE Continues Getting Polished For Showing Off This Spring
KDE Frameworks 5.56 Brings Another Month Worth Of Improvements
KDE's Kate Picks Up New Features, KWin Crash Fix When Launching Games
KDE Ending Out February With More Improvements To The Desktop
KDE To Support Matrix Decentralized Instant Messaging
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux
NVIDIA Shows Off Quake II Path-Traced Using Vulkan RTX/Ray-Tracing