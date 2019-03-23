KDE Picking Up Thumbnail Previews For Blender Files, Continued UI Improvements

It's Sunday and that means KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his (great) weekly recap of the interesting improvements made over the past week in KDE land.
Some of the KDE improvements over the past week worth noting for KDE Applications 19.04 are Blender files now getting thumbnail previews and the Dolphin file manager can launched using the new Meta+E global keyboard shortcut.
On the KDE Plasma side there has also been ongoing improvements to the System Settings area. with KDE Frameworks 5.57 Baloo will now stop indexing folders immediately as soon as it's been added to the exclusion list, improvements around unconventional Plasma themes appearing as they are supposed to, better displaying of monochrome icons/tooltips, and continued work on enhancements to KDE Discover.
More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
