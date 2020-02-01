KDE Begins February With More Improvements In Tow

While KDE Plasma 5.18 is dropping soon, feature work is already underway on Plasma 5.19 and other areas of the KDE desktop stack.
Some of the development happenings for KDE over the past week include:
- A new audio volume pop-up from the system tray as part of Plasma 5.19 efforts to make system tray applet pop-ups appear more attractive.
- UI improvements to the KInfoCenter application.
- Various Elisa music player improvements.
- The Dolphin file manager has improved natural sorting and other improvements.
- KDE on Wayland now has context menus opened from notifications appearing in the right place and correct.
More details on this week's happenings via KDE developer Nate Graham's blog.
