KDE System Settings Now Shows Basic Hardware/Software Details, Wayland Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 August 2019 at 06:54 AM EDT. 9 Comments
There is one month to go until KDE's annual Akademy developer conference in Milan while open-source contributors to this desktop environment remain hard at work over the summer on making various improvements.

With KDE Plasma 5.17, basic system software/hardware information will now be displayed on a System Information tab within KDE System Settings. This information was already available within KInfoCenter for showing the CPU/memory and prominent software versions but has now been added to the KDE System Settings so it is more prominent.

KDE hacking this week has also led KRunner to now support converting fractional units, the ability to move your cursor with the keyboard has been restored, various KWin rules now work correctly on Wayland, and various other fixes and enhancements to the KDE desktop.

More details on these latest KDE advancements can be found via the weekly notes by KDE developer Nate Graham on his blog.
