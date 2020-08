KDE Apps Now Remember Their Window Positions When Closed & Re-Launched

KDE applications finally have the ability to keeping their window positions preserved when closed and then re-launched.KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing great work on various usability improvements and polishing to the open-source desktop, in addition to his weekly development recaps. Among the work outlined this week includes:- The support for remembering window positions between closing the main windows and re-launching them.This currently works for QWidgets-based KDE applications and currently only on X11. Fortunately, a Wayland-based implementation is being worked on too that will work for all windows at the window manager level so even non-KDE/Qt applications will support the feature. The initial X11 functionality will come with KDE Frameworks 5.74 while the better Wayland support will come in Plasma 5.20~5.21.- Support for the Wayland input-method-unstable-v1 protocol for ultimately providing virtual keyboard support on Plasma Mobile and other similar benefits.- Better handling of Samba issues.- Various crash fixes.There is also a variety of other improvements as outlined in Nate's weekly summary