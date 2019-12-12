KDE Applications 19.12 is out today as the collection of 120+ KDE applications tailored around the Plasma desktop and largely built using Qt and KDE Frameworks.
Among the changes with KDE Applications 19.12 are:
- Calligra Plan as the KDE project planning/management tool has seen its first major update in two years.
- Various Kdenlive video editor enhancements.
- Dolphin file preview enhancements and other work to this file manager.
- KDE Connect continues improving the smartphone connectivity/interactions from the KDE desktop with a new Kirigami UI and other features.
- Gwenview has better remote (image_ file handling.
- The Elisa music player has continued improving its versatility and becoming one of the viable KDE music players.
- Plasma browser integration improvements.
- New applications are the KDE Subtitle Composer for adding sub-titles to videos and prepping Plasma-Nano as a minimal version of KDE Plasma designed for embedded devices with Plasma 5.18.
More details on KDE Applications 19.12 via the release announcement at KDE.org.
