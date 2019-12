KDE Applications 19.12 is out today as the collection of 120+ KDE applications tailored around the Plasma desktop and largely built using Qt and KDE Frameworks.Among the changes with KDE Applications 19.12 are:- Calligra Plan as the KDE project planning/management tool has seen its first major update in two years.- Various Kdenlive video editor enhancements.- Dolphin file preview enhancements and other work to this file manager.- KDE Connect continues improving the smartphone connectivity/interactions from the KDE desktop with a new Kirigami UI and other features.- Gwenview has better remote (image_ file handling.- The Elisa music player has continued improving its versatility and becoming one of the viable KDE music players.- Plasma browser integration improvements.- New applications are the KDE Subtitle Composer for adding sub-titles to videos and prepping Plasma-Nano as a minimal version of KDE Plasma designed for embedded devices with Plasma 5.18.More details on KDE Applications 19.12 via the release announcement at KDE.org