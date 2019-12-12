KDE Applications 19.12 Released With Big Improvements To Kdenlive + Other KDE Programs
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 December 2019 at 08:57 AM EST.
KDE Applications 19.12 is out today as the collection of 120+ KDE applications tailored around the Plasma desktop and largely built using Qt and KDE Frameworks.

Among the changes with KDE Applications 19.12 are:

- Calligra Plan as the KDE project planning/management tool has seen its first major update in two years.

- Various Kdenlive video editor enhancements.

- Dolphin file preview enhancements and other work to this file manager.

- KDE Connect continues improving the smartphone connectivity/interactions from the KDE desktop with a new Kirigami UI and other features.

- Gwenview has better remote (image_ file handling.

- The Elisa music player has continued improving its versatility and becoming one of the viable KDE music players.

- Plasma browser integration improvements.

- New applications are the KDE Subtitle Composer for adding sub-titles to videos and prepping Plasma-Nano as a minimal version of KDE Plasma designed for embedded devices with Plasma 5.18.

More details on KDE Applications 19.12 via the release announcement at KDE.org.
