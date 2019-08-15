KDE Applications 19.08 Released With Dolphin Improvements, Better Konsole Tiling
The KDE community has delivered the release of KDE Applications 19.08 as their newest feature updates to the core collection of KDE programs.

Among the many changes to find with KDE Applications 19.08 are several Dolphin file manager usability enhancements, better thumbnail viewing via Gwenview, an improved UI for the Okular document viewer, Kate text editing enhancements, better tiling capabilities for Konsole, and more features for Spectacle screenshots. KDE's Kdenlive video editor also continues to be advanced in its quest to competing with the commercial non-linear video editing solutions.

More details on all of the changes to find with KDE Applications 19.08 can be found via KDE.org.
