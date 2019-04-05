KDE Applications 19.04 Release Candidate Ships
KDE is anticipating to ship the official Applications 19.04 update in two weeks, but for testing this weekend is their release candidate now that this collection of KDE applications is under a feature freeze.

As of writing this, the 19.04 release notes have yet to be fleshed out. But some of the items on our radar for KDE Applications 19.04 have included various Konsole improvements, eBook thumbnails support, audio CD ripping to the Opus audio format, thumbnails for Windows XPS / more Office file formats, Blender files supporting thumbnail previews, and various Kate text editor enhancements.

The brief KDE Applications 19.04 Release Candidate announcement can be read on KDE.org. If all goes well, KDE Applications 19.04.0 will officially debut on 18 April.
