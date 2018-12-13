The KDE community is out with an early holiday presents for its users: KDE Applications 18.12 is shipping today.
KDE Applications 18.12 features various improvements to the Dolphin file manager, full colored emoji support within Konsole, many usability improvements throughout, a new Kirgami Gallery and Knights (chess game) applications added, a unified inbox for KMail, improved MTP device support, various Kdenlive video editor improvements, and much more.
More details on today's KDE Applications 18.12 release can be found via dot.kde.org.
