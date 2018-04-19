The KDE community has announced the release today of KDE Applications 18.04 as the first major update to the open-source KDE application set for 2018.
KDE Applications 18.04 introduces a number of improvements to the Dolphin file manager, styling improvements to the Konsole terminal emulator, drag-and-drop support for Konsole under Wayland, the JuK music player now has Wayland support, Gwenview image viewer enhancements, Okular PDF viewing improvements, and user-interface enhancements to a number of the other KDE applications.
A complete look at all of the KDE Applications 18.04 changes along with some screenshots can be found via this morning's release announcement at KDE.org.
Add A Comment