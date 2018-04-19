KDE Applications 18.04 Brings Dolphin Improvements, JuK Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 April 2018 at 08:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
The KDE community has announced the release today of KDE Applications 18.04 as the first major update to the open-source KDE application set for 2018.

KDE Applications 18.04 introduces a number of improvements to the Dolphin file manager, styling improvements to the Konsole terminal emulator, drag-and-drop support for Konsole under Wayland, the JuK music player now has Wayland support, Gwenview image viewer enhancements, Okular PDF viewing improvements, and user-interface enhancements to a number of the other KDE applications.

A complete look at all of the KDE Applications 18.04 changes along with some screenshots can be found via this morning's release announcement at KDE.org.
