With plans to officially ship KDE Applications 18.04 later this month, the release candidate is out today for this collection of K* applications.
KDE Applications 18.04 features new packages including Kamoso, KBackup, and Kopete. Kamoso is a web camera program with uploading support for Facebook. KBackup as implied by the name is a KDE desktop backup utility. Lastly, Kopete has rejoined the KDE Apps collection now that it's been ported to KDE Frameworks 5.
Being dropped from KDE Applications 18.04 are Okteta and KHolidays with the editor moving off to its own release cycle while the holiday component is becoming part of KDE Frameworks 5. For existing KDE Applications there are many bug fixes and other improvements.
More details on the KDE Applications 18.0 release candidate via KDE.org.
Add A Comment