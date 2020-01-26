KDE developers were busy as always this week working to polish up the forthcoming KDE Plasma 5.18 and other areas of their open-source desktop stack.
Some of the accomplishments for the week include:
- Telegram now supports making use of KDE Plasma notification system's inline reply functionality.
- Continued work improving the Elisa music player.
- Dolphin now properly deals with searching tags that have spaces in them.
- Various crash fixes.
- GTK3 windows using client-side decorations are now resizable when running on Wayland.
- Fix for incorrect/inconsistent application scaling when using Qt 5.14+ with a high DPI scale factor.
- Turning off animations globally will now also turn them off for GNOME/GTK applications.
More details on the KDE development efforts this week via Nate Graham's blog.
