KDE Developers Continue Polishing Ahead Of Plasma 5.18 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 January 2020 at 07:07 AM EST. 7 Comments
KDE --
KDE developers were busy as always this week working to polish up the forthcoming KDE Plasma 5.18 and other areas of their open-source desktop stack.

Some of the accomplishments for the week include:

- Telegram now supports making use of KDE Plasma notification system's inline reply functionality.

- Continued work improving the Elisa music player.

- Dolphin now properly deals with searching tags that have spaces in them.

- Various crash fixes.

- GTK3 windows using client-side decorations are now resizable when running on Wayland.

- Fix for incorrect/inconsistent application scaling when using Qt 5.14+ with a high DPI scale factor.

- Turning off animations globally will now also turn them off for GNOME/GTK applications.

More details on the KDE development efforts this week via Nate Graham's blog.
