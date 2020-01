KDE developers were busy as always this week working to polish up the forthcoming KDE Plasma 5.18 and other areas of their open-source desktop stack.Some of the accomplishments for the week include:- Telegram now supports making use of KDE Plasma notification system's inline reply functionality.- Continued work improving the Elisa music player.- Dolphin now properly deals with searching tags that have spaces in them.- Various crash fixes.- GTK3 windows using client-side decorations are now resizable when running on Wayland.- Fix for incorrect/inconsistent application scaling when using Qt 5.14+ with a high DPI scale factor.- Turning off animations globally will now also turn them off for GNOME/GTK applications.More details on the KDE development efforts this week via Nate Graham's blog