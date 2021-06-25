KDE Pushes More Plasma Wayland Improvements, Plug-in System For The Konsole
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 June 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Even with Akademy 2021 this week as the annual KDE developer conference, thanks in part to it being a virtual event the KDE developers still managed to remain quite productive on new code changes.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly status report on the happenings for this open-source desktop. During Akademy week there still were Wayland improvements and more:

- Continued Plasma Wayland session improvements including window rules related to Activites now working and the Activity Switcher now always working. There is also a fix to pixelated cursors when drawn over a GTK application while using a HiDPI scale factor.

- Significantly improved SVG lookup performance in Plasma.

- The Konsole terminal emulator has a new plug-in system that is initially being used for an SSH bookmark and connection manager.

- Konsole should no longer crash when text is zoomed or reflowed.

More details on this week's work via Nate's blog.
