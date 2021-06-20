KDE Akademy 2021 Video Streams As Developers Discuss Wayland, Frameworks 6, Qt
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 June 2021 at 06:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
The virtual KDE Akademy 2021 conference kicked off on Friday and runs through the 25th. This annual summertime event of the KDE desktop community is attended by hundreds but again carried out online due to the pandemic.

For those wishing to enjoy the recordings from this KDE developer conference, there is a YouTube playlist for all Akademy 2021 content.


News from Akademy 2021 is also being shared via dot.kde.org.

Among the talks this year are about their Wayland goals for the year, overall KDE goals in 2021, power profiles within Plasma, KDE Frameworks 6, the state of KDE e.V., and much more. Following this weekend's talks, the rest of Akademy 2021 for the week is focused on various BoFs, workshops, and meetings. The Qt Contributors Summit is also taking place during the event on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Gets Expandable Tooltips, Larger Clipboard, More Wayland Fixes
KWinFT Going Through Code Refactoring, Working On WLROOTS-Based Usage
Plasma 5.23 Picking Up Latest Breeze Evolution Style, SDDM Lands Native Wayland Support
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released With Much Better Wayland Support, Usability Enhancements
KDE Gears Up For The Plasma 5.22 Release Next Week
KDE Plasma 5.22 Faster For NVIDIA + Wayland, More Crash Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
Systemd 249-rc1 Released With Many New Features