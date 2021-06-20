KDE Akademy 2021 Video Streams As Developers Discuss Wayland, Frameworks 6, Qt

The virtual KDE Akademy 2021 conference kicked off on Friday and runs through the 25th. This annual summertime event of the KDE desktop community is attended by hundreds but again carried out online due to the pandemic.
For those wishing to enjoy the recordings from this KDE developer conference, there is a YouTube playlist for all Akademy 2021 content.
News from Akademy 2021 is also being shared via dot.kde.org.
Among the talks this year are about their Wayland goals for the year, overall KDE goals in 2021, power profiles within Plasma, KDE Frameworks 6, the state of KDE e.V., and much more. Following this weekend's talks, the rest of Akademy 2021 for the week is focused on various BoFs, workshops, and meetings. The Qt Contributors Summit is also taking place during the event on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Add A Comment