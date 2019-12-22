KDE Plasma & Friends See Many Fixes + Improvements Ahead Of Christmas
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 22 December 2019 at 08:01 AM EST.
KDE developers haven't let up ahead of the holidays in their relentless work for improving the KDE desktop and contained applications.

KDE developer Nate Graham has once again provided a weekly overview of some of the development activity. Some of the KDE highlights for the past week include:

- Support for including tags in the search criteria of Dolphin.

- Support for toggling the Do-Not-Disturb mode via a keyboard shortcut with Plasma 5.18.

- The Dolphin SVN commit dialog support was restored.

- QML applications are now more responsive when changing the font size and the UI elements set to scale based upon the font size.

- Plasma notifications when connected Bluetooth devices are very low on battery.

- Fixes for notifications when you need to log into a captive portal page for a public network.

- Various other user-interface refinements and bug fixes.

More details on this week's happenings and screenshots via Nate's blog.
