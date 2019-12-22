KDE Plasma & Friends See Many Fixes + Improvements Ahead Of Christmas

KDE developers haven't let up ahead of the holidays in their relentless work for improving the KDE desktop and contained applications.
KDE developer Nate Graham has once again provided a weekly overview of some of the development activity. Some of the KDE highlights for the past week include:
- Support for including tags in the search criteria of Dolphin.
- Support for toggling the Do-Not-Disturb mode via a keyboard shortcut with Plasma 5.18.
- The Dolphin SVN commit dialog support was restored.
- QML applications are now more responsive when changing the font size and the UI elements set to scale based upon the font size.
- Plasma notifications when connected Bluetooth devices are very low on battery.
- Fixes for notifications when you need to log into a captive portal page for a public network.
- Various other user-interface refinements and bug fixes.
More details on this week's happenings and screenshots via Nate's blog.
