KDE Developers Already Making Great Strides On Plasma 5.26

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 July 2022 at 05:13 AM EDT. 17 Comments
KDE --
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly recap of all the interesting KDE changes this week, which includes building up of more work targeting Plasma 5.26 this autumn as well as KDE application enhancements and more.

Among the notable changes to be merged this past week that were outlined by Graham in his weekly sumarry include:

- Support in Gwenview to mark-up and annotate images using the same annotation UI in Spectacle.

- Plasma 5.26 is merging the "Formats" and "Languages" pages together within the System Settings area.

- KWallet now supports the org.freedesktop.secrets standard to increase compatibility with third-party credential storage methods.

- KDE's crash reporter now has the ability to send crash information to Sentry, which is a server-side crash tracing service. Eventually Sentry should be able to inject debug symbols automatically and make it easier for KDE developers to debug issues.

- Various UI improvements.

More details on the KDE changes for the week via Nate's blog.
