KDE's Discover, Okular, Gwenview & K3B See Improvements

KDE contributor Nathaniel Graham has published another weekly blog post detailing the latest enhancements that are ongoing in KDE desktop/application development.
Some of the very latest advancements in KDE Git include a wide variety of improvements to the Discover application, HiDPI support coming about for the K3B burning software, Spectale's rectangular region mode now has a magnifier effect, various improvements to Okular, Baloo better handles the condition when its index database becomes corrupted, and the Gwenview video player icons are now intelligible.
Those wishing to learn more about these very latest enhancements largely for KDE Applications 18.08 / KDE Frameworks 5.46 / KDE Plasma 5.13 can do so via Nate's blog.
