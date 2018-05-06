KDE's Discover, Okular, Gwenview & K3B See Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 May 2018 at 06:29 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
KDE contributor Nathaniel Graham has published another weekly blog post detailing the latest enhancements that are ongoing in KDE desktop/application development.

Some of the very latest advancements in KDE Git include a wide variety of improvements to the Discover application, HiDPI support coming about for the K3B burning software, Spectale's rectangular region mode now has a magnifier effect, various improvements to Okular, Baloo better handles the condition when its index database becomes corrupted, and the Gwenview video player icons are now intelligible.

Those wishing to learn more about these very latest enhancements largely for KDE Applications 18.08 / KDE Frameworks 5.46 / KDE Plasma 5.13 can do so via Nate's blog.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Plasma 5.13 Bringing New Lock & Log-In Screens
KDE Plasma 5.13 Is Making Great Improvements On Its Wayland Support
KDE Applications 18.04 Brings Dolphin Improvements, JuK Wayland Support
KDE Plasma 5.13 Is Getting Further Polished Ahead Of Its June Release
KDE Frameworks 5.45 Released With Remote Access Interface For KWayland
KDE Elisa 0.1 Music Player Released
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
Wine 3.7 Released With Direct3D Improvements, Larger Icons
OpenIndiana Hipster 2018.04, Drops GNOME 2 For MATE + Adds KPTI For Meltdown