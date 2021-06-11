Plasma 5.23 Picking Up Latest Breeze Evolution Style, SDDM Lands Native Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 June 2021 at 05:41 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE developers didn't spend much time basking over their Plasma 5.22 release this week as they have already begun lining up changes for the first point release, new feature work for Plasma 5.23, and other improvements to this open-source desktop environment.

Some of the KDE changes that landed this week on top of shipping Plasma 5.22.0 include:

- The next iteration of Breeze Evolution was merged that provides new buttons, menu items, checkboxes, radio buttons, sliders, and other updated UI widgets. This updated style fixes various issues with the existing style and will ultimately debut in Plasma 5.23.

- Dolphin 21.08 takes care of a data leak when thumbnailing images/files on encrypted locations by showing the thumbnails but no longer caching them to disk.

- The Kate text editor's Language Server Protocol (LSP) now supports the Dart programming language.

- The SDDM log-in/display manager can now be run as native Wayland without relying on X11.

- Plasma 5.22.1 with Wayland will now detect additional screens when using a multi-GPU setup.

More details on this week's KDE excitements via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
