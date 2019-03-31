KDE's Konsole Now Supports Splitting, Plasma Vault Integration In Dolphin

While spring has arrived, KDE developers remain as busy as ever on improving their open-source desktop environment and related components.
KDE contributor Nate Graham has continued his weekly blog posts outlining some of the notable improvements made in the world of KDE. One of the notable changes this week is the Konsole terminal emulator allowing arbitrary grid-like splits of a single window. That honors a ten year old bug report about wanting to restore support for "Quadkonsole" for allowing several consoles to render within a single window. That support is finally in place for the KDE Applications 19.08 release due out this summer.
KDE Plasma 5.16 meanwhile is adding support for the Dolphin file manager to be able to lock/unlock Plasma Vaults. This week also saw several performance/bug fixes being worked on for KDE Plasma point releases, WireGuard support has been completed for Plasma 5.16, the Meta+D keyboard shortcut can now be used to hide/show the desktop, and various other improvements.
More details on this week's KDE progress can be found via Nate's blog.
