KDE's Konsole Now Supports Splitting, Plasma Vault Integration In Dolphin
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 31 March 2019 at 06:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
While spring has arrived, KDE developers remain as busy as ever on improving their open-source desktop environment and related components.

KDE contributor Nate Graham has continued his weekly blog posts outlining some of the notable improvements made in the world of KDE. One of the notable changes this week is the Konsole terminal emulator allowing arbitrary grid-like splits of a single window. That honors a ten year old bug report about wanting to restore support for "Quadkonsole" for allowing several consoles to render within a single window. That support is finally in place for the KDE Applications 19.08 release due out this summer.

KDE Plasma 5.16 meanwhile is adding support for the Dolphin file manager to be able to lock/unlock Plasma Vaults. This week also saw several performance/bug fixes being worked on for KDE Plasma point releases, WireGuard support has been completed for Plasma 5.16, the Meta+D keyboard shortcut can now be used to hide/show the desktop, and various other improvements.

More details on this week's KDE progress can be found via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE3-Forked Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 Released
NVIDIA Lands Fix To Avoid High CPU Usage When Using The KDE Desktop
KDE Picking Up Thumbnail Previews For Blender Files, Continued UI Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.16 Will Let You Reboot Into The UEFI Setup Screen
KDE Continues Getting Polished For Showing Off This Spring
KDE Frameworks 5.56 Brings Another Month Worth Of Improvements
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project