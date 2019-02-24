KDE Ending Out February With More Improvements To The Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 February 2019 at 06:46 AM EST.
It was another busy week in the KDE space with many developers engaged in various polishing and improvements to the KDE desktop stack.

KDE developer Nate Graham has again done a great job summarizing the weekly fixes and new features going into the KDE repositories. Some of the highlights for this past week include:

- KRun support within Flatpak portals to be able to open content in other programs using the KRun application chooser.

- Various Spectacle improvements.

- Gwenview can now open Krita image files.

- Konsole can create new tabs by middle-clicking on empty areas of the tab bar.

- Improvements to the UI for the System Settings Emoticons page.

- Various new icons.

For screenshots and more details on all of the work that's gone into beefing up KDE can be found via Nate's blog.
