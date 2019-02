KDE Ending Out February With More Improvements To The Desktop

It was another busy week in the KDE space with many developers engaged in various polishing and improvements to the KDE desktop stack.KDE developer Nate Graham has again done a great job summarizing the weekly fixes and new features going into the KDE repositories. Some of the highlights for this past week include:- KRun support within Flatpak portals to be able to open content in other programs using the KRun application chooser.- Various Spectacle improvements.- Gwenview can now open Krita image files.- Konsole can create new tabs by middle-clicking on empty areas of the tab bar.- Improvements to the UI for the System Settings Emoticons page.- Various new icons.For screenshots and more details on all of the work that's gone into beefing up KDE can be found via Nate's blog