KDE In 2021 Should See Production-Ready Plasma Wayland, Other Improvements

KDE developer Nate Graham who has made a lot of contributions to KDE in recent years and is well known for his weekly KDE development summaries has published a 2021 roadmap for the year.
Based on being intricately involved with all things KDE, Nate published a New Year's Day roadmap looking at likely accomplishments for the desktop environment this year.
Among the 2021 roadmap items are delivering on a "production ready" Plasma Wayland session, properly handling fingerprint support throughout the KDE stack, completing the Breeze Evolution icon work, creating a replacement for the Kickoff application launcher, and support for re-flowing text within the Konsole terminal emulator when it's being resized.
Nate's 2021 predictions/roadmap for KDE can be found via his blog.
On his roadmap for last year were items like improved Samba share discovery within the Dolphin file manager, auto-rotation for tablets, better wallpapers, per-screen X11 scale factors, and other items mostly addressed over the calendar year.
10 Comments