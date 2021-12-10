KDE Prepares More Crash Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 December 2021 at 05:21 AM EST. 21 Comments
KDE --
Even with the holidays quickly approaching, KDE developers remain very busy in landing fixes -- especially crash fixes -- and fixing up Plasma's Wayland session for ensuring it is very polished for 2022.

It's been another busy week of fixes and other improvements to the KDE desktop. KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday morning recap that highlights all of the changes to land for the past week. Some of the KDE highlights for this week include:

- Dolphin no longer crashes when Ark creates a .7z archive.

- System Settings will no longer crash when trying to use the "Get New Global Themes" window to update updateable global themes.

- Select apps that draw certain types of buttons will no longer crash when using the Breeze application style.

- System monitor will no longer sometimes crash when using the monitor's tree view for processes.

- Plasma Wayland should see mouse and keyboard input no longer sometimes stop working when turning the monitor off and on again.

- A fix for some Wayland-native games having not opened to now with the correct window size.

- Plasma Wayland session's cursors are now smooth rather than pixelated when using a fractional scale factor.

- KDE Frameworks 5.90 will list folder contents faster when there is a lot of files/folders in there.

- Expanded support for the battery charge limiting feature in Plasma.

- Support for resizing the KCalc window.

More information on all of the prominent KDE fixes/features for the week can be found on Nate's blog.
