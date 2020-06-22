It's Looking Unlikely KDE Will See Per-Screen Scaling On X11 This Year
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 June 2020 at 04:53 PM EDT. 1 Comment
At the start of 2020 well known KDE developer Nate Graham who publishes the weekly status reports on their desktop environment posted a 2020 KDE roadmap of sorts. Now being half-way through the year, here is a look at how that roadmap is looking with what items have been completed, what is still being tackled, and what is looking less likely to be accomplished.

From the 2020 roadmap made by Graham, already completed this year is better handling of FUSE mounts via kio-fuse, improving Samba share discovery for Dolphin, and auto-rotation handling in conjunction with rotation sensors for tablets/convertibles.

But not yet complete is handling privilege escalation in KIO/Dolphin, more visual design changes for KDE apps, improving the wallpaper selection in the extra wallpapers selection, and power/session controls on the lock-screen.

But for that 2020 roadmap what looks like won't be accomplished is the per-screen scaling factors under X11. Due to KDE developers focusing heavily now on Wayland support, it's unlikely to see the per-monitor scaling controls for KDE Plasma on X11. Also unlikely to be accomplished this year is inertial scrolling support for Plasma and QML apps. On the inertial scrolling side, there simply is no one working on it yet but may come eventually for Plasma on Wayland.

The current roadmap status can be found on Nate's blog.
