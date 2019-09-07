KDE Will Prioritize Wayland, Consistency & Apps Over The Next Two Years

This summer KDE was looking for ideas on new goals to pursue along the likes of their successful Usability + Productivity initiative. In marking the start of their annual Akademy developer conference in Milan, the KDE developers announced their new set of goals to focus on for the next two years.
After evaluating dozens of proposals, the areas where KDE will be prioritizing their work over the next two years is on completing their Wayland support, improving the consistency throughout the KDE ecosystem, and on their application set.
KDE developers acknowledge with their current Wayland support it's "quite far off from being completely implemented" and there are major breakages to fix and missing features to be tackled. Over the next two years they hope to address those gaps to make KDE as viable on Wayland as it is on X11 today.
KDE will also be focusing on better unification for application elements to enhance the consistency and doubling down on their application efforts.
More details on these new KDE goals via dot.kde.org.
