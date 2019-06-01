KDE Plasma Now Uses Slight RGB Hinting By Default For Better Fonts
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 June 2019 at 07:26 AM EDT. 8 Comments
KDE developers were busy as ever as they closed out their work in May on prepping KDE Plasma 5.16 and other improvements to KDE Frameworks and KDE Applications.

KDE developer Nate Graham has just posted another weekly summary of the happenings in KDE land. Some of the highlights for the past week include:

- Various font display improvements, including slight RGB hinting being on by default.

- The Dolphin file manager when already running and is called upon to display a new folder, it will do so in a new tab rather than new window.

- Spectacle can now take full-screen screenshots on 4K displays - this was due to an issue with XCB in not handling large images well and needing to do so in chunks.

- Fixes and further improvements to the rewritten notification system of Plasma 5.16.

- The Baloo / file search system settings page now has an improved UI.

More details over on Nate's blog.
