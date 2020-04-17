KDE Continuing To See More Wayland Improvements, Fixes To Dolphin

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development recap one day early in highlighting the most recent improvements and new capabilities to this open-source desktop environment.
Some of the KDE highlights for the past week include continued Wayland improvements as well as this week seeing a lot of file manager fixes/improvements.
- Dolphin can now show thumbnails for files/folders on encrypted file-systems.
- With Plasma 5.19, when changing the system colors they are immediately reflected for GTK3 programs now without needing to restart those apps.
- Support for non-integer font sizes within the system settings fonts.
- KDE Frameworks 5.70 brings support to various applications for viewing The Gimp's XCF file format.
- Many other Dolphin file manager bug fixes.
- Logging out on Wayland will no longer crash KWin.
- Various other Wayland fixes.
More details on this work and more over on Nate's blog.
