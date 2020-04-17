KDE Continuing To See More Wayland Improvements, Fixes To Dolphin
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 April 2020 at 06:47 AM EDT. 6 Comments
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development recap one day early in highlighting the most recent improvements and new capabilities to this open-source desktop environment.

Some of the KDE highlights for the past week include continued Wayland improvements as well as this week seeing a lot of file manager fixes/improvements.

- Dolphin can now show thumbnails for files/folders on encrypted file-systems.

- With Plasma 5.19, when changing the system colors they are immediately reflected for GTK3 programs now without needing to restart those apps.

- Support for non-integer font sizes within the system settings fonts.

- KDE Frameworks 5.70 brings support to various applications for viewing The Gimp's XCF file format.

- Many other Dolphin file manager bug fixes.

- Logging out on Wayland will no longer crash KWin.

- Various other Wayland fixes.

More details on this work and more over on Nate's blog.
6 Comments
