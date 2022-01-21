KDE's Very Busy Week From 15 Minute Bugs To Plasma Wayland Fixes
It was a very busy and productive week for KDE developers with many new features and fixes landing.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekend recap of all the KDE changes that materialized for the past week. KDE's 15 minute bug initiative got underway and it ends its first formal week at 87 bugs, which is down from 99 bugs. Among the 15 minute bug initiative issues addressed this week involved the Plasma Wayland session, the system settings area, touchscreen handling. and more.

Outside of the 15 minute bug enterprise, some of the other KDE work for this week included:

- There is now the ability to alter Plasma layouts assigned to other screens from a central location. This allows for easily moving desktops / panels between screens and making other changes from a central location.

- Flatpak KDE apps now respond immediately to system wide changes such as altering the color scheme and themes.

- The Plasma Wayland session has seen fixes for KWin crashing when hot-plugging external screens.

- Plasma Wayland has also seen a fix for a "semi-common way" that Plasma could randomly crash.

- Discover no longer crashes in some situations with Flatpak apps.

- A big performance regression fix for the Plasma Wayland session that could lead to extreme CPU usage and input lag.

- Reduced CPU and memory usage for all KDE software when fetching icons. This is due to whenever creating a KIconColors for each icon that KColorScheme would also be needlessly created in KDE Frameworks.

- Under Plasma Wayland, the mouse mark and mouse click effects now work with a stylus.

- Support for scrolling over Plasma tab bars to change tabs.

- Qt Quick based apps will now have bigger and more tappable menu items when running in tablet mode.

- Many other fixes and improvements.

More details on the many KDE desktop changes this week via Nate's blog.
