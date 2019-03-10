KDE Continues Getting Polished For Showing Off This Spring

The KDE stack continues seeing a lot of bug fixing and polishing in time for the spring Linux distribution updates.
KDE contributor Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job capturing these improvements being made to the KDE ecosystem on a weekly basis. Some of the highlights for this past week include:
- Continued work on the KDE System Settings area, including for the libinput page to be able to configure the click method and switching modes under Wayland.
- File overwrite operations now involve copying to a temporary file and then replacing the destination at the very end, to avoid the situation that currently stands with KDE Frameworks that when cancelling an overwrite operation in the middle would destroy the destination file.
- Various improvements to KDE's Spectacle, their screenshot capture utility.
- File open/save dialogs opened within XDG portals now look better when fractional scaling is being used.
- Konsole restores support for displaying the underline-style cursor.
More details on this latest batch of improvements via Nate's blog.
1 Comment