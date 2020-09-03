KDAB Releases Hotspot 1.3 For Visualizing Linux Perf Reports
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 September 2020 at 06:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Open-source consulting firm KDAB has released Hotspot 1.3 as their GUI utility for visualizing Linux perf reports.

Hotspot is a utility for consuming data generated by Linux's perf subsystem and serves as a replacement to the command-line perf report functionality.

Hotspot 1.3 brings improvements for dealing with large and complex perf.data files, it is much faster than previous releases, and also properly supports perf analysis data that has been compressed using Zstd. On the user-interface side the Qt application has improved timeline handling, support for demangling rustc symbols, and a variety of smaller improvements.


Those wanting to learn more about Hotspot 1.3 can visit KDAB.com. The code is open-source under the GPL on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Blender 2.90 Released With Intel Embree Usage, Broader NVIDIA OptiX Support
Unity Is The Latest Company To Join Blender's Development Fund
FSF Has Finally Elected A New President
Apache Software Foundation Estimates Its Code Value Increased ~$600M For FY2020
LuxCore Open-Source Renderer v2.4 Released With CUDA Support, Better Windows Scaling
The New OpenBenchmarking.org Is Launching Soon
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
Linux Might Better Plan Its Code/Hardware Obsolescence From The Kernel