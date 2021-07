New/Updated Benchmarks For June From GravityMark To L4D2 Vulkan, Updated Neural Networks

During the past month were a number of updated Phoronix Test Suite test profiles made available on OpenBenchmarking.org as part of our open-source cross-platform benchmarking framework.Among the test updates pushed out during June that are now available to Phoronix Test Suite users running on an active Internet connection: gravitymark - A new test profile this month is GravityMark as the new GPU benchmark from one of the former Unigine engine developers with OpenGL and Vulkan rendering support. unvanquished - Restored the Unvanquished test profile now that this open-source game is back to seeing new releases and has been adapted to work with the latest Unvanquished game release. l4d2 - Support for benchmarking Left 4 Dead 2 with its new Vulkan renderer option (the Vulkan rendering backed by DXVK). ncnn - A new release of this Tencent neural network inference framework. tnn - A new version of this Tencent deep learning reasoning framework. mnn - A new release of this Alibaba neural network library. blosc - Updated against c-blosc2 v2.0 upstream stable release. astcenc - Pulling in release 3.0 of the ASTC Encoder from Arm. vpxenc - Updating the VP9 video encode benchmark against the new libvpx 1.10 release. srsran - Exposing more test options for srsRAN as this open-source LTE/5G software radio suite.