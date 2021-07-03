New/Updated Benchmarks For June From GravityMark To L4D2 Vulkan, Updated Neural Networks

During the past month were a number of updated Phoronix Test Suite test profiles made available on OpenBenchmarking.org as part of our open-source cross-platform benchmarking framework.
Among the test updates pushed out during June that are now available to Phoronix Test Suite users running on an active Internet connection:
gravitymark - A new test profile this month is GravityMark as the new GPU benchmark from one of the former Unigine engine developers with OpenGL and Vulkan rendering support.
unvanquished - Restored the Unvanquished test profile now that this open-source game is back to seeing new releases and has been adapted to work with the latest Unvanquished game release.
l4d2 - Support for benchmarking Left 4 Dead 2 with its new Vulkan renderer option (the Vulkan rendering backed by DXVK).
ncnn - A new release of this Tencent neural network inference framework.
tnn - A new version of this Tencent deep learning reasoning framework.
mnn - A new release of this Alibaba neural network library.
blosc - Updated against c-blosc2 v2.0 upstream stable release.
astcenc - Pulling in release 3.0 of the ASTC Encoder from Arm.
vpxenc - Updating the VP9 video encode benchmark against the new libvpx 1.10 release.
srsran - Exposing more test options for srsRAN as this open-source LTE/5G software radio suite.
