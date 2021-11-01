Julia 1.7 Released With Improved Threading Capabilities
Version 1.7 of the Julia programming language implementation is now available, the open-source high-performance language that is general purpose but especially popular for computational science and numerical analysis.

The Julia programming language is increasingly used for numerical computing/analysis use-cases and by all accounts remains on a terrific upward trajectory. Julia 1.7 is the latest feature release adding on new features and functionality.

With Julia 1.7 is a new random number generator (RNG), new threading capabilities, automatic package installation when a package load is attempted in the REPL, improved performance for handling registries on distributed file-systems (and Windows), better inference handling, initial support for Apple Silicon, and much more.

The new threading capabilities include addressing some race conditions in the run-time, synchronization issues resolved, better scheduling of workloads on multiple threads, and atomics as a primitive language feature.

Learn more about Julia 1.7 at JuliaLang.org.
