Julia 1.7 Released With Improved Threading Capabilities

Version 1.7 of the Julia programming language implementation is now available, the open-source high-performance language that is general purpose but especially popular for computational science and numerical analysis.
The Julia programming language is increasingly used for numerical computing/analysis use-cases and by all accounts remains on a terrific upward trajectory. Julia 1.7 is the latest feature release adding on new features and functionality.
With Julia 1.7 is a new random number generator (RNG), new threading capabilities, automatic package installation when a package load is attempted in the REPL, improved performance for handling registries on distributed file-systems (and Windows), better inference handling, initial support for Apple Silicon, and much more.
The new threading capabilities include addressing some race conditions in the run-time, synchronization issues resolved, better scheduling of workloads on multiple threads, and atomics as a primitive language feature.
Learn more about Julia 1.7 at JuliaLang.org.
